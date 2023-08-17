Suryapet farmers wait to thank CM for Kaleshwaram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Suryapet: The district, where people once struggled for even safe drinking water, has now turned green with the increased irrigation facility through the Kaleshwaram project.

According to agriculture officials, the cultivation area in the district has increased to 6,18,105 acres from 3,42,465 acres as Godavari water from Kaleshwaram project through SRSP canal reached the drought hit area. Before the formation, out of 3.4 lakh acres of cultivable area, a majority of area fell under the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Huzurnagar and Kodad assembly constituencies. Another 15,000 acres were under the ayacut of the Musi project. The farmers in Suryapet and Thungathurthy constituencies were dependent on the ground water, which was also scanty. However, Godavari water from Kaleshwaram has now created additional cultivation area of more than two lakh acres, officials said.

With 519 irrigation tanks restored under Mission Kakatiya, significantly improving the groundwater reserves, the district saw paddy production rising to 12 lakh metric tons from 4.16 lakh metric tons. With all these developments in mind, a large number of farmers are making plans to attend a public meeting to be Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Suryapet on August 20 and to express their gratitude to him.