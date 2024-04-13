Ramasamudram Cheruvu stands out in summer with brimming water

Developed during the Nizam's era, the tank was rejuvenated spending.Rs 83 lakh as part of the previous BRS government’s Mission Kakatiya programme in 2018.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 06:47 PM

Karimnagar: While a majority of water bodies in the State have dried up, a village tank in the district is turning out to be the odd one with brimming water levels in midsummer.

Even as crops are withering and streams have dried up elsewhere in the State, the situation is different in Mutharam and its surrounding villages of Shankarapatnam mandal since the local tank, Ramasamudram Cheruvu has plenty of water, thanks to the Mission Kakatiya programme under which the tank was revived in 2018.

The Kakatiya canal is the main water source for the tank, which will be filled within a few days if shutters of the canal are opened at Somaram village.

Besides the Kakatiya canal, it has a huge catchment area right from Mandapuram and Husnabad of Siddipet district and remains full with water throughout the year.

Agricultural wells and borewells of surrounding areas also have abundant water since the tank is always filled with water.

The Ramasamudram Cheruvu recently received good inflows as water from the Lower Manair Dam was released through the Kakatiya canal to protect standing crops.

Spread across 250 acres, the tank is fulfilling the water needs of a variety of crops being sowed in 450 acres in Mutharam and Eradapalli villages. Speaking to Telangana Today, former sarpanch Panjala Rajaiah said they never faced water problems since adequate water would be available in the tank.

Earlier, water used to flow off without being utilized, but not a single drop of water was going waste after the revival job done under Mission Kakatiya, he said.

Besides removing silt, the tank’s two kilometre-bund was also strengthened. Two weirs of the tank were also repaired.

In order to arrest leakages, a one feet wall was also constructed inside the tank. Rajaiah said the Nizam had developed the tank by releasing a grant of Rs.263. Local people had then participated in tank digging works under a food for work programme, he added.