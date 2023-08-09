Exposed: BJP MP lies in Parliament that Centre gave Rs.86,000 Cr for Kaleshwaram

The blatant lie came from Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Godda, Jharkhand, who also insisted that his statement be put on the House records.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:22 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: In a shocking instance of how low the Bharatiya Janata Party could stoop to shamelessly claim credit for anything good that has happened in the country, a BJP MP on Wednesday said that the Centre had given Rs.86,000 crore for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. This is when the Centre itself had stated in the Lok Sabha earlier that the project was executed by the Telangana government using its own resources.

The blatant lie came from Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Godda, Jharkhand, who also insisted that his statement be put on the House records. Speaking during the discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, Dubey made the statement while countering statements from BRS MPs on how the Centre had not provided Telangana with its rightful share of funds.

Dubey’s barefaced lie comes when the Centre itself, in reply to a question (Unstarred Question No.792 on September 17, 2020) from the BJP’s own Bandi Sanjay Kumar, had clearly mentioned that the Kaleshwaram Project was being executed by the State government from its resources.

Interestingly, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy had asked in the Lok Sabha (Unstarred Question No.634, July 22, 2021) whether any instance of corruption had come to the fore in the lift irrigation projects in Telangana, particularly Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Rangareddy projects. To that too, the Centre had replied both projects were being executed by the State government from its own resources, and that no instances of corruption had come to the fore.

Meanwhile, responding to Dubey’s lie, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said it was shameful to see the BJP MP contradicting the Centre’s own statement and misleading the country. To utter such a blatant lie in the Parliament was a breach of trust and called for a privilege motion against the MP, he said, also demanding that BJP MPs from Telangana should tender an apology to the people of Telangana.

Interestingly, Dubey’s statement has exposed another lie, one repeatedly uttered by both BJP and Congress leaders that there was a corruption scandal of Rs.1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project. BRS leaders had hit back asking how could a scam of Rs.1 lakh crore be possible in a project that cost much less. Now, Dubey’s claim that the project was of Rs.86,000 crore, has laid bare those lies as well.

Lies & utter lies of the BJP Govt on the floor of Parliament misleading the nation. Kaleshwaram, the world’s largest lift irrigation project, is the brainchild of honourable @TelanganaCMO, which was built with a loan amount taken from various financial institutions, while the… pic.twitter.com/eQN5RqJ0Ur — Prof Dasoju Srravan (@sravandasoju) August 9, 2023