BRS moves privilege motion against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for misleading Lok Sabha on Kaleshwaram project

The BRS MPs led by the party Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:03 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: The BRS has moved a privilege motion against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey under Rule 222 accusing him of deliberately misleading the Lok Sabha regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

During the discussion on the No Confidence Motion against the BJP government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Nishikant Dubey alleged that the BJP government at the Centre gave Rs 86,000 crore for the construction of the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana. He intervened while Nageswara Rao was explaining the injustice meted out by the Union government to Telangana without providing necessary financial assistance and implementing the provisions made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

In the privilege motion, Nageswara Rao said Nishikant Dubey’s comments were completely false, misleading the House and an attempt to mislead the members as well as the people of the country. MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Malothu Kavitha, G Ranjith Reddy, P Ramulu, BB Patil, Manne Srinivas Reddy, Venkatesh Netha and Pasunuri Dayakar were part of the BRS MPs delegation who met the Speaker.