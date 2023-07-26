Kaleshwaram project rejuvenated Sriram Sagar Project, says Vemula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the water pumped through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme has rejuvenated the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) making available sufficient water for both irrigation and drinking purposes in the region.

Taking part in the ‘Sriram Sagar Project 60 Vasantalu Vehemari’ programme held at the project site on Wednesday to mark the completion of 60 years of the SRSP project, the Minister said the State government was planning to bring about 18 lakh acres of land under irrigation through SRSP.

“Farmers are happy with the revival of SRSP as they can now have assured water for taking up crops,” he said.

Giving credit to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing Godavari water through Kaleshwaram project to SRSP, the minister said initially people expressed doubts about bringing water through reverse pumping, but the Chief Minister proved them wrong and brought the water to SRSP.

He said there were days when there was no water in SRSP and farmers used to find it difficult to take up irrigation, but now the situation has changed.