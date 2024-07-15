Suryapet: Police nab two, seize tobacco products worth Rs 11 lakh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 05:01 PM

Representational image

Suryapet: The Suryapet Town Police arrested two persons and seized banned tobacco products worth Rs.11 lakh from them at the integrated vegetable market here.

Addressing the media on Monday, Suryapet Superintendent of Police Sunpreeth Singh said in the wee hours of Sunday, based on a tip-off, the Suryapet Town Inspector along with his team proceeded to the integrated vegetable market situated in the town and seized an auto trolley in which banned gutka and tobacco products worth Rs.5 lakh were found.

On the lead provided by the auto driver, the team raided the nearby Manju Bakery and found a container filled with the banned products worth Rs.6 lakh.

The SP stated that on investigation it was found that the shop belongs to Mayadevara Shiva Satthi. The SP warned that stringent action would be taken against people involved in sale of banned gutka and tobacco products.

The police took Shiva Satthi and the auto driver Yarramshetty Naveen in custody. The police also seized two auto trolleys and two mobile phones from the accused.