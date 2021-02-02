Suryapet to give new meaning to plastic waste

The move is aimed at giving the municipality an image makeover that is expected to be completed in a couple of months.

By | Published: 1:36 am 1:38 am

Suryapet: Pedestrians in Suryapet will soon get a chance to walk on discarded plastic or rather bricks made from waste. The town will have the distinction of being the first town in the country to have pavements laid with plastic bricks. In this regard, the municipality has set up a plastic brick manufacturing unit at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

The move is aimed at giving the municipality an image makeover that is expected to be completed in a couple of months. Stating that the town will sport a new look with the completion of various developmental and beautification works, Suryapet Municipal chairperson Perumalla Annapurnamma told ‘Telangana Today’ that the plastic bricks manufactured in the unit have been sent to JNTU in Hyderabad for quality test.

“Based on the report, we will use the bricks and tiles produced from plastic waste,” she said.

“Despite the municipality imposing fines up to Rs 20,000 on the establishments for using plastic carry bags, there seems be not much impact. The usage of plastic has not come down to the desired levels,” she further added. “Hence, we focused on recycling the plastic waste and set up a unit to prepare bricks. Every day, the unit produces around 200 plastic bricks and they can withstand weight of 50 tonnes,” she claimed.

The road widening works, taken up at a cost of Rs 10 crore, have been fast-tracked and are nearing completion, she said and added that this is expected to solve the decades-old issue of traffic congestion in the town. As part of the town beautification project, landscapes with water fountains will come up in five junctions — Court Centre, PSR Centre, Girinagar Crossroads, Ambedkar Crossroads and Jangaon Crossroad in the town. The municipality is spending Rs 1.22 crore on the development of these five junctions.

In addition to this, works on five parks, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore at Nirmala hospital, AV Enclave, Anjanapuri, Indiramma Colony and Venkatramana Colony, are also in progress. After completion of these parks, people of the town would have ample lung space as no park was available to them till now.

To ensure cleanliness in the town, the municipality has taken up construction of 55 public toilets at a cost of Rs 80 lakh in addition to the existing 74 public toilets. The inauguration of an integrated market complex is likely to be held in March, she informed.

Suryapet Municipal Commissioner P Ramanjula Reddy said the population of the town had increased to 1.55 lakhs, and hence, developmental works were taken up proportionate to the population. Works of CC roads and drainage system have also been taken up at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .