Sushmita Sen shells out boss lady vibes in velvet pantsuit

Sushmita Sen attended an award show in Mumbai in full style with daughter Alisah and former boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

By ANI Published Date - 11:44 AM, Mon - 8 May 23

Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: India’s first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is sure to leave you impressed with her fashion statement every time she steps out. Sunday night was no different.

She attended an award show in Mumbai in full style with daughter Alisah and former boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Dressed in a velvet blazer with a bold neckline, Sushmita gave out boss lady vibes. She paired the blazer with matching pants.

For the glam, she kept a sleep hairdo with a bit of volume at the scalp and a wet finish through the lengths and ends. Her make-up game was on point. She accentuated her look with a sparkling clutch bag.

The ‘Aarya’ star also shared several pictures and videos of her look from the last night. Check out Her look has impressed the netizens a lot. “Woah…what a look,” a social media user commented. “Boss lady,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushmita Sen has resumed the shoot of season 3 of ‘Aarya’. ‘Aarya’ marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with ‘Aarya’ in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn’t been revealed by the makers yet. She has also completed the dubbing for ‘Taali’, which is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.