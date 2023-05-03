| Sushmita Sen Took Around Six Months To Okay The Script Of Taali

Kartk D Nishandar said that Sushmita Sen committed herself completely to the portrayal of activist Gauri Sawant in the web series, ‘Taali’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:12 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: The creative duo behind ‘Taali’, Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, say the seasoned actor Sushmita Sen committed herself completely to the portrayal of activist Gauri Sawant in the web series, ‘Taali’.

On October 6, Sushmita Sen dropped a poster of her first look as the transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the web series ‘Taali’ and created a sensation. The biographical show by the creative duo is now complete and will be released in the near future.

There is already a huge buzz that Sushmita has outdone herself as the fiery activist whose PIL (public interest litigation) led to a landmark Supreme Court judgment in 2014, recognising the transgender community as a third gender.

Arjun and Kartk recall the passion with which the former Miss Universe immersed herself into Gauri’s life and say, “She took around six months to okay the script and she knew it by heart. So in tune with the script she was by then that during the shoot, if we added or changed a line, she would tell us instantly that it wasn’t there originally. She does her homework very well.”

The duo also shared that Sushmita had read the script at least four to five times and literally lived with the character till she became one with it. They add, “Acting coach Atul Mongia helped her to fine-tune the transformation and director Ravi Jadhav guided her to get the nuances of the Marathi diction right.

She also worked very hard on her voice modulation. She put her heart and soul into ‘Taali’, and today we cannot imagine anyone else playing Gauri other than her.”

Helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali’ will explore the momentous life of Gauri – from her childhood, her transition, and her contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.