At least 20 people fall sick due to leakage of chlorine cylinder in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:20 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Jangaon: At least 20 people fell sick after they developed breathing problems and nausea reportedly after inhaling chlorine gas at the government hospital and its surrounding areas on Thursday.

Those of developed nausea and cough were given treatment by providing oxygen and other medication. People residing in the houses nearby the hospital also developed some complications related to breathing, coughing and headache.

All of them were admitted to the hospital and their condition is said to be stable. It is learnt that there was a leakage in the chlorine gas cylinder set up for purification of water in the water tank that supplies water to the town. Officials of Mission Bhagiratha have reportedly launched a probe into the incident. As there was no danger to the lives of victims, people have heaved a sigh of relief.