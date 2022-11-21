Telangana: Fake doctor, who did not clear Class 10, arrested in Jangaon

Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Fake doctor and his clinic in Shivunipally in Station Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district.

Jangaon: Task Force sleuths along with Station Ghanpur police have apprehended a fake doctor Akash Kumar Biswas at Shivunipally in Station Ghanpur mandal in the district on Monday. Investigation revealed that he was ‘treating’ patients without even clearing Class 10.

In a press note, police said Akash Kumar was treating around 30 patients for a month. “In a span of 10 years, he treated around 3,650 patients without any authentic certificates and any legal permission from the concerned medical department,” the police claimed.

“On receipt of credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths along with Dy DMHO, Station Ghanpur, and Station Ghanpur police conducted a raid over Priyanka Clinic at Shivunipally in Station Ghanpur, and found that Akash Kumar Biswas was running the clinic without valid certificates of doctor and permission from the concerned medical departments. Thus he is cheating innocent people by claiming to be a doctor who can treat piles, fissures, bleeding piles, fistula and hydrocele diseases without surgery,” the police said. He used to collect Rs 100 as the consultation fee per head , and refer the patients to different hospitals and diagnostics centres in the tri-cities on ‘commission’ basis.

“On further enquiry, it has come to light that the accused Akash Kumar Biswas even could not clear the SSC. But he worked with his grandfather, who also treated the patients without valid certificates. Meanwhile, he wanted to earn money easily on his own by giving treatment to patients with Allopathic and Ayurvedic systems of medicine,” the police said. He was handed over to the Station Ghanpur police for further action.