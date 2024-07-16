Suspense prevails over no-confidence motion in Adilabad municipal council

Councillors of both the BRS and BJP submitted a copy of resolution containing signatures of 33 councillors to Collector Rajarshi Shah, seeking to move the no-confidence motion against Ranjani on June 19.

Officials of revenue, police and municipal visit muncipality to inspect arrangements for a special meeting to be held in Adilabad municipality on July 18.

Adilabad: In a jolt to the Congress, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed Adilabad municipal vice-chairperson Zahir Ranjani’s plea to postpone the no-confidence motion against him. Now, the stage is set for a special meeting to decide his fate.

Elected as councillor on a BRS ticket, Ranjani had shifted loyalty towards the Congress a few months ago. Councillors of both the BRS and BJP submitted a copy of resolution containing signatures of 33 councillors to Collector Rajarshi Shah, seeking to move the no-confidence motion against Ranjani on June 19. The Collector instructed officials to conduct a special meeting on July 18.

Ranjani meanwhile approached the High Court seeking its intervention to stop the no-confidence motion recently, claiming that the signatures of the councillors were fake. However, the Court quashed his petition, bringing relief to the BRS and BJP and shocking the Congress. Now, a special meeting will be organized for the no-confidence motion on July 18.

Officials said arrangements were being made to organize the meeting on Thursday. RDO Vinod Kumar, DSP L Jeevan Reddy and municipal Commissioner Qamar Ahmed inspected the arrangements by visiting the municipality on Tuesday. The Collector would chair the special meeting, officials said.

While BRS has been holding a camp in Hyderabad for a week, sheltering its councillors, both the Congress and BJP are also holding a camp in Hyderabad for their councillors from Monday. Both the BRS and BJP exude confidence that they would easily be able to win the no-confidence motion. They claim that they have 33 councillors apart from the support of MLA Payal Shankar, who is an ex-officio member out of the total strength of 49.

Meanwhile, the Congress says that it has 11 councillors including the vice-chairperson. However, three councillors from the Congress are opposing the candidature of Ranjani. The BJP managed to bring back councillor Rajesh Pinnawar who tried to join the Congress a few days back.

Two councillors are yet to decide their stance. Three councillors of the AIMIM are expected to support the BRS. All parties are waiting with their fingers crossed over the no-confidence motion against the vice-chairperson.