TRS govt solved fluoride issue in Nalgonda: KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Women are all smiles as Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses the Praja Deevena Sabha at Munugode on Saturday.

Nalgonda: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday recollected his experience of the 15-tour ‘Nalgonda Nagara Yatra’ which he took up during the Telangana agitation.

He has started his speech at the Praja Deevena Sabha at Munugode by addressing the fluoride issue in Nalgonda district. Before the formation of Telangana State, the earlier governments did not act when the World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned them about the possibility of Nalgonda turning into a no man’s zone due to the fluoride issue if proper measures were not taken.

“There is no need to explain how fluoride water has crippled the lives of thousands of people in Munugode. The rulers turned a deaf ear even though agitators placed one of the victims, Amsala Swamy, on the table of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and requested the government to come up with a solution,” he said. He recollected the night he spent at Shivannagudem during his yatra where fluoride victims cases were high.

Chandrashekhar Rao said safe drinking water was being supplied to every household today in the Munugode Assembly constituency under Mission Bhagiratha. The union Health Minister had also accepted that no new fluorosis case was reported from the region, he said.

He further said that there is a need to provide irrigation facility to Munugode and the Shivannagudem reservoir was taken up for this purpose under the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme.