Swanky Loo Cafes not put to use even after a year in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:04 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Warangal: Much to the dismay of the denizens, two swanky ‘Loo Cafes’ set up in Hanamkonda were not put to use even after year or more due to the reasons best known to authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

The ‘Loo Cafes with facilities like baby-feeding or diaper-changing rooms, café or caretaker room, toilet blocks with hand wash facilities in each unit, for men and women separately were established near the Tahsildhar office and near the Kakatiya University campus in Hanamkonda under the Smart City Mission (SCM).

Each Loo Cafe is surrounded by a bit of green space and landscaping. Six Loo Cafes were constructed at different public gathering locations in the city, three of them in November 2020.

Taking a cue from the GHMC, the GWMC took up construction of these Loo Cafes through a contracting agency. These Loo Cafes were set up with state-of-the-art technology and corporate-level lighting, designer flooring, two she toilets, two men’s toilets, two bathrooms, a spacious wash basin and a baby-feeding room for the convenience of people.

The revenue model is that the operator should earn enough from the cafe alone to run and maintain the toilet. Use of toilets is free for the public, while the cost of each Loo Café is Rs 16 lakhs.

“We sincerely urge GWMC to make the cafes available to the public. Particularly, the one set up at the Hanamkonda tahsildar office as it is frequented by many people,” said Society for Public Welfare and Initiative (SPWI) founder president Suresh Devath. When tried to contact, GWMC authorities concerned have not responded.

