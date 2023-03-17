Swapnalok Complex fire: Search operations carried out on Friday morning

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:43 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Search operations were carried out by fire and police personnel on Friday morning to check if anyone was still trapped in the fire hit Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad.

The victims who died of asphyxiation in the fire on Thursday night were identified as Pramila, Shravani, Prashanth, Triveni, Shiva and Vennela, all aged below 25 years. The premise was closed for shop owners. Even after repeated requests from the owners of the shops on the ground and first floors of Swapnalok Complex, they were not allowed inside.

Fire DG

Fire Department DG Y Nagi Reddy visited the spot and was briefed by the officials about the incident. “On receiving the call, we immediately reached the spot and rescued 12 persons. However, during further search operations, we realized there were still six persons in a room, who had fallen unconscious. They were shifted to the hospital, were they died,” Nagi Reddy said.

Though there was fire safety equipment in place, it was not operational. “The building set back was good and thus our personnel were able to bring in the bronto vehicle and fight the fire,” the DG said. It can be recalled that the fire department personnel had few days back convened a meeting in regard with the fire safety norms at all establishments. “Our officials had recently inspected the complex and warned them to set up fire systems, but they did not act in time,” the DG added.

Clues Team

The Clues Team visited the spot and collected samples. Preliminary investigation revealed a short circuit led to the fire.

Home Minister

Meanwhile, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav reached Gandhi Hospital and consoled the families of the victims. They promised an ex-gratia to the kin. “We will take strict action against those responsible. Already case has been booked and being investigated,” Srinivas Yadav said.

Case booked

The Mahankali police booked a case of negligence causing death against the complex owner and association and took up investigation.