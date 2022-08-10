Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu: 1200 children watch ‘Gandhi’ at GVK Mall in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand along with the children and officials at GVK Mall in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, the Hyderabad City Police made arrangements for screening of ‘Gandhi’ movie at GVK Mall on Wednesday. Around 1200 students from various schools watched the movie.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand watched the cinema along with the children and officials including DCP (West) Joel Davis, Additional DCP (West) Iqbal Siddiqui and others.

“The Chief Minister wanted the movie to be shown to children to inculcate a sense of patriotism and the valour of our freedom fighters, the value of freedom,”Anand said, adding that the children showed unwavering attention to the movie and paid a standing ovation to the Father of the Nation.

Anand urged the children to be all-rounders by following discipline and social responsibility. “You must put the nation first as your prime idea and contribute to the nation’s growth,” he said.