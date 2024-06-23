Medical seats: ‘Wake up, act now’, aspirants, experts to Telangana govt

Say the Congress-led government should not drag its feet on this vital issue and quickly allocate medical seats for Telangana Students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 12:37 PM

Hyderabad: Medical seat aspirants and experts on Sunday criticised the State government for its inordinate delay over the issue of reserving seats for deserving students from Telangana State in medical colleges, established in Telangana State before 2014.

Reacting to a news report ‘Medical Aspirants from Telangana remain anxious over seats in government hospitals’, published in these columns, experts urged the State government to ‘wake up and act immediately’.

Since there are no indications of postponement of counselling for NEET-2024, the Congress-led government should not drag its feet on this vital issue and quickly allocate medical seats for Telangana Students, medical education experts on Sunday said.

“TS Govt needs to wake up & act immediately. Due to Article 371-D and Section 95 of the AP Reorganization Act, medical seats in existing government medical colleges, suchas Gandhi, Osmania, etc., were open to students from Telangana & AP. After a decade, AP Reorganization Act ended on July 2, 2024, providing an opportunity for the Congress government here to reserve MBBS seats for Telangana students,” Nayini Anurga Reddy on social media platform X, reacted.

“Telangana medicos are likely to lose 500-800 medical seats and nearly 200 PG medical seats if the government continues to delay this issue. Requesting the Telangana Govt to wake up and act on this at the earliest. Kindly do not play with the mental health of medicos,” Anurga Reddy further posted.

Another student Gopinath says “We fought and bought our separate state to utilize and allocate our jobs and seats to our Telangana youth. Telangana State government should work on Article 371-D and Section 95 of AP Reorganization Act and make separate reservations to our people”.

It should be noted that last year, the then BRS government had ensured that all the medical seats that are available in medical colleges across Telangana, which were established after statehood, were specially reserved for deserving aspirants of Telangana State.