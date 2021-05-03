Swiggy announces 4-day workweek for employees in May

Additionally, Swiggy has also set up an emergency support team to assist employees.

By | Published: 7:16 pm

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Swiggy has announced plans to move to a four-day workweek for the month of May.

“Please decide the four days that each of you would work and utilise the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends,” Girish Menon, Head of HR at Swiggy, wrote in an internal mail to employees dated May 1.

This includes a Covid-19 support infrastructure that helps employees access hospital beds, ICUs, plasma and oxygen cylinders, ambulance support, and other emergency services through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers, and healthcare providers; online doctor consultation and medical support for employees who are recovering under home quarantine, home isolation/quarantine care coverage and reimbursements for all employees, among several others.

