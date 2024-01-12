Swiggy offers “Rs. 50 refund” to customer who finds hazardous metal mesh in Shawarma

The man from Bengaluru, claimed that upon ordering chicken shawarma from Swiggy, he discovered a metal object in his food, after which he reached out to the platform's customer care to seek help.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 03:49 PM

Hyderabad: A Reddit user took to the platform to post about his ordeal with the food that he had ordered online. In his post, the user, a resident of Bengaluru claimed that upon ordering chicken shawarma from Swiggy, he discovered a metal object in his food, after which he reached out to the platform’s customer care to seek help.

Much to his disappointment, however, the customer service agent offered him a mere Rs. 50 refund as compensation instead of complying with his demands, listening to his concerns over his safety, or even apologizing for the hygiene violation, which could potentially have hazardous to him, according to his post.

In his post, he wrote: “This is what happened to me today, just a few minutes back. So I ordered a Shawarma from Absolute Shawarma (Near JMJ Hospital), Nagawara, Bangalore. I had ordered it through Swiggy, and once I started eating, I noticed something crisp, to my surprise, it was a metal piece from the flame grill used for preparation of shawarma. I was shocked to see the Swiggy support agent taking the matter so lightly. Is there any way for me to fight against this injustice legally or report it to concerned authorities who will definitely action on this? (sic)”.

Expressing dissatisfaction and frustration, the man shared his harrowing experience and posted a photographic evidence supporting his claims.