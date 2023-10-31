Swimlane opens AI-enabled security automation R&D center in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

The new location will serve as a strategic hub for product development functions and includes operational functions for engineering, customer success, support, and finance.

Hyderabad: Swimlane, the pure-play AI-enabled security automation company, announced the opening of its Regional Cyber security Innovation, and R&D center in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

This expansion at the Hyderabad centre will further advance the development of the Swimlane Turbine low-code security automation platform with complementary artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that are already helping security operations teams worldwide overcome security alert fatigue, data overload, and chronic staffing shortages.

“Security automation is one of the hottest segments of cybersecurity, and our new R&D facility serves a critical role in helping maintain our leadership position in automation,” said Frans Xavier, Chief Technology Officer for Swimlane.

The new Swimlane R&D center will be the company’s largest concentration of engineering resources, supercharging the development and delivery of its Turbine low-code automation platform, a press release said.