Hyderabad: Two enquiry counters opened in Regional Passport Office

To attend to the applicants whose applications are pending and who have urgency to travel, two enquiry counters have been opened in the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, where in 250 applicants would be attended.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Out of the 250, applicants can book 125 online appointments to visit enquiry counters, whereas 125 would be walk-in tokens. However, applicants who have online appointments need wait in the queue and they would be attended on priority.

A press release issued here said five Passport Seva Kendras and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras working under Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, accepts around 4,000 applications per day i.e., from Monday to Friday. Around 2,800 passports are issued per day.

As the demand for passports is ever increasing, these Kendras have been working on Saturdays since August, 2023. Apparently due to heavy input, pendency in passport applications has increased.

Hence, the applicants whose applications are pending and have urgency to travel may book their appointments online, without any fees, at www.passportindia.gov.in for visiting enquiry counters along with documentary evidence.