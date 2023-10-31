Hyderabad-Maldives route reopens: IndiGo offers direct flights

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:59 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has announced the resumption of flight services by IndiGo Airlines, re-establishing the connection between Hyderabad and the Maldives.

This move comes in response to the increasing demand from leisure travelers who have chosen the Maldives as their vacation destination.

Effective from October 31, IndiGo flight 6E-1797 will depart from Hyderabad at 12:40 hours and arrive at Male Airport at 14:50 hours, with a travel time of 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Flight 6E-1798 from Male will depart at 15:55 hours and arrive at Hyderabad Airport at 18:45 hours, with a travel time of 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Male will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.