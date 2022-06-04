Sword, two daggers seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) caught two persons and a sword, two daggers and a button knife from them.

The arrested persons were Mohd Hussain (28) of Chandrayangutta and Mohd Jaweed (25) of Amannagar Tallabkatta. Both of them allegedly procured the arms and were trying to sell it. They had fixed a rate of Rs.2,000 for the sword and were selling the daggers at prices ranging from Rs.500 to Rs.1,000.

Both the persons were handed over to Bhavaninagar police for further action.

