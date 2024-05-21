Mancherial: Elderly widow approaches cops after children neglect her

With no one else left to take care of her, she was depressed on how she could spend the remaining years of life. That is when she got the idea of approaching the police.

Mancherial: With her sons and daughters-in-law ignoring her and neglecting her needs, 78-year-old S Gopamma, was finding life a tough proposition.

Her sons, whom she had brought up with so much difficulty and making several sacrifices, did not even hesitate to send her out of the house even in the hot summer. This was after she had given all her assets to them.

On Tuesday, she got in touch with the Mancherial police, where Inspector R Bansilal assured her of justice. He then called her relatives, including her sons, and warned them that they would be jailed if they did not take care of her. The sons and daughters-in-law were also counselled by the cops.

Bansilal said Gopamma, a resident of Chinthapanduwada in the town, said following the police counselling, the elderly woman’s sons took her home. The police action did not end there. They also bought and handed over 25 kilograms of rice to Gopamma to make sure she would not go hungry.