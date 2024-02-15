| Odoe Held In Kothagudem In Collaboration With Tsic Nabard

ODOE held in Kothagudem in collaboration with TSIC, NABARD

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 07:29 PM

Kothagudem: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) in collaboration with NABARD organised ‘One District One Exhibition’ (ODOE) in Kothagudem on Thursday.

As many as 30 innovative solutions addressing challenges in agriculture, irrigation, waste management, dairy farming and rural development were presented by grassroots innovators selected by TSIC and supported by Palle Srujana at the exhibition.

Over 750 farmers and officials visited the exhibition, which the district Horticulture Officer J Mariyanna said served as a unique platform for connecting innovators and beneficiaries, facilitating discussions on the adoption and deployment of innovative solutions.

The ODOE aims to create a market for rural and grassroots innovation and promote sustainable agriculture and rural development. TSIC intends to foster a culture of innovation in Telangana by initiatives like ODOE to bring about positive changes in the State, he said.

Additional Collector P Rambabu said that through the Innovation Cell the State government was promoting the innovation ecosystem by recognising innovators, startups and entrepreneurs as catalysts of innovation.

Innovations like low cost multipurpose stone picker, remote control motor operators, mono-wheel weeder, multipurpose solar machine sprayer and weeder, pesticide sprayer push cart mounted with water can, rice transplanter, mini crane and others were on display.

District Agriculture Officer K Abhimanyudu, Minority Welfare Officer K Sanjeeva Rao and others were present.