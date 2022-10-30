T-Hub, MEE School announces Cinepreneur Entrepreneurship Certification course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:09 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: T-Hub and MEE School (Media & Entertainment E School) have announced the opening of the Cinepreneur Entrepreneurship Certification course second Cohort. The Cohort-1 was successfully completed.

Cinepreneur is a Media and Entrepreneurship (M&E) program that imparts module-based learning for media business enthusiasts and aspirants. It empowers participants to innovate in every aspect of the business from filmmaking to communications through curated and mentoring sessions with industry experts.

The module covers entrepreneurship in the media sector, scriptwriting, direction, cinematography, film production, voice over, film branding, a press release said.

Pratibha Pulijala, Founder & Director, of MEE School said a total of 50 members will be inducted for the new batch and registrations are open till November month-end. Classes will commence from 1st December in the Hybrid model. Interested can register themselves with the link that is given on social media platforms or call Ph. 8074306196.

Mahankali Srinivasa Rao, CEO of T-Hub said, “the program functioned as a gateway for innovative entrepreneurs and professionals in the media and entertainment industries to unlock real growth opportunities with the right mentorship.”