T-Hub, Renault Nissan Technology Centre partner to support automotive startups

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup ecosystem builder T-Hub on Tuesday announced its partnership with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India. As part of the partnership, the two entities will offer a Rs 4 million grant to automotive startups and the RNTBCI will partner with some of the most innovative automotive startups scouted by T-Hub.

With an aim to bolster the growing automotive ecosystem, the winning startups will get an opportunity to pitch in front of RNTBCI leadership and access their global mentorship network. The programme offers the startups an opportunity to participate under four themes – First and Last Mile Connectivity, Digitisation, Mobility as a Service with social impact (MaaS) and Circular economy.

Six to eight startups will be shortlisted for each theme out of which four startups will win a Rs 1 million grant each and receive co-working opportunities with RNTBCI.

T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao said, “We are excited to partner with RNTBCI (Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India) as they bring incredible expertise in their sector and a clear focus that will help startups create breakthrough solutions for the global automotive market.”

The program will focus on automotive space including AI, IoT, blockchain, robotic process automation (RPA), electrification, big data, AR/VR, application development, cloud-based, materials, alternative fuel etc. Growth stage startups with Minimum Viable Product (MVP) ready, in Electric vehicle (EV), Automated vehicle (AV) and Assistive technology (AT) technology, bio-based materials, internet of waste, re-use, upcycle anywhere from India, can apply for the programme.

