T-SAT Network channels will be available on the Tata Sky from Friday

Hyderabad: T-SAT Network channels will now be available on the Tata Sky DTH, T-SAT CEO R Shailesh Reddy said, in a press release issued on Thursday.

T-SAT Vidya Channel will be available on channel number 1479, while T-SAT Nipuna channel on channel number 1480 on the Tata Sky DTH from 10 am on Friday.

Already, T-SAT Vidya and Nipuna channels are available on the Airtel DTH on channel numbers 948 and 949 respectively. Reddy said through 43 cable operators the T-SAT has already expanded its broadcast to the village level in the State.

Along with T-SAT ROT (DTH), cable operators and private DTHs, the T-SAT channels are also available on social media through YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and T-SAT app, he added.

