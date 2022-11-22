Taapsee, Amit Sadh’s romantic drama, ‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’ to premiere on Indian television this Nov

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: A beautiful heart-warming story ‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’, starring talented actors Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh in lead roles, is all set to premiere on Zindagi DTH platforms on November 27 at 8 pm.

Monsoons in Mumbai have always had a significance of their own and Mumbaikars love to binge on something hot and spicy during the rains. Well, ‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, indeed, makes for a perfectly imperfect combination in the monsoons.

The story of the film revolves around a Muslim man Siraj, essayed by Amit Sadh, who is looking for a house on rent in Mumbai. He faces various challenges as not many landlords are willing to accommodate a Muslim tenant. Desperate to seek a roof under his head, Siraj hides his true identity and eventually finds a home.

Life takes a different turn when Siraj falls in love with his landlord’s daughter, Neelu (Taapsee Pannu). A young, bubbly Maharashtrian girl, Neelu works as a background dancer in Hindi films. With their strikingly opposite personalities and ideologies, Siraj is completely smitten by Neelu, and asks her to love him in exchange for a monthly salary. This unusual settlement leads to many revelations between the two.

Talking about the film, Taapsee Pannu said, “‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’ is a beautiful and impactful film. Just like the title of the film, the two characters, Siraj and Neelu, are poles apart yet complement each other entirely. Essaying the character of Neelu was indeed a creatively satisfying experience. She has many complex layers to her personality and sinking into her mind was challenging and fulfilling for me as an actor. Moreover, working with an ace director like Tigmanshu Dhulia and a passionate actor like Amit Sadh was a great experience. I hope audiences can resonate with the storyline.”

Shedding light on his character, Amit Sadh said, “This movie gave me the opportunity to essay a very intriguing character, Siraj. Torn between his identity and his needs, Siraj’s character experiences an inner turmoil at various levels, which made the character challenging and also helped me explore various aspects of myself as an actor. It was an incredible experience to work with a stalwart director like Tigmanshu Dhulia and supremely talented and dedicated actor like Taapsee Pannu.”

‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’ is all set to take the audiences on a journey of emotions, drama and more this November. Don’t forget to tune in to 154 on Tata Play, 102 on Airtel and 117 on Dish TV and D2H to watch ‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’ on November 27 at 8 pm.