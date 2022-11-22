RJ Ayushi shows listeners how to live life to the fullest

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Updated On - 02:35 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: If you’re an avid listener of radio channels, particularly Fever FM (94.3), there is no way you can not ‘Lose Control’ when RJ Ayushi takes over. Her popular show on the FM channel, which airs from 5 pm to 9 pm, keeps you company when you’re stuck in stressful traffic during the peak hours. Her peppy voice pulls you into programme and pushes away all your worries at least for a brief while.

Over the past six years, the RJ has been keeping her listeners hooked. Engaging listeners with her humour, wit and a lot of fun is awesome Ayushi’s supercool characteristic. Call them tricks of trade or personality traits, Ayushi’s amazing way of handling the callers or sharing titbits with listeners are worth the time of Hyderabadi FM radio lovers.

After losing a parent, Ayushi had a stronger sense of purpose; she had always wanted to be a radio personality, and eventually succeeded in her ambition. When asked about the qualifications RJs need, she responds, “Anyone who thinks they can speak well and for a long time can be a RJ.”

“Having a tremendous deal of passion for it is the first requirement. Understand that not everyone will like you, so develop your ability to sense people’s emotions and search for distinctive attributes that will help you stand apart,” says Ayushi who also has been on Star Maa Music for the show called ‘The Next Superstar’.

“Almost all of the city’s celebrities have allowed me to interact with them, and I have even conducted interviews with Bollywood celebrities. This series of interviews has left me with good memories,” shares Ayushi who runs No1 Bollywood shows in Hyderabad.

The city-based RJ is motivating a lot of other females to pursue their ambitions and make their dreams come true. Ayushi’s skilful RJing and amazing talent got her the Best RJ award from the Telangana government not just once but twice, which helped her build a solid name for herself in the State.