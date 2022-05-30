Taekwondo coach Ellavula Ganesh from Warangal helps many youngsters win medals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Warangal: A taekwondo coach from Warangal city Ellavula Ganesh Yadav is helping many youngsters to win the medals at national and international level competitions. Besides this, he has been conducting coaching for the girls in self-defence by conducting special coaching camps and some of them were free-coaching sessions. With his efforts many youngsters from Warangal are evincing interest in mastering this martial art of South Korea.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ganesh Yadav of Paidipally village, said he was trying to inspire all the age groups to take time to achieve their fitness goals by introducing taekwondo in educational institutions and by conducting special camps. A B.Tech (IT) degree holder from the JNTU in Hyderabad, he completed P.G Diploma in Taekwondo from Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University of Arunachal Pradesh and was certified as coach by the NIS (National Institute of Sports) in 2019.

A 3rd Dan Black Belt holder, Ganesh, is also a qualified ‘national referee’ under Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI). He received ‘Mahaguru Award’ from National Sports & Physical Fitness Board India for his achievements and contribution in sports and physical education. “I have trained many girls from rural areas to make them aware of self-defence and made them understand the importance of this sport. I have also trained some orphan girls in self-defence,” he said. He was also associated with ‘Joy of Sharing Society’, an NGO, to promote Taekwondo by training the orphan girls at various orphanages in Hyderabad, and worked as a guest faculty of the Taekwondo coach at JNTU, Hyderabad.

Presently, he is working as an outsourcing Taekwondo coach at Telangana State Eklavya Model Residential School in Seerole village of Mahabubabad district. “I can proudly say that I was able to produce international medallists in Taekwondo in one year. My trainees Lakshmi Chetana and Shyam Shankar won bronze medals in Junior Category at 2nd Indian Open G 1 International Taekwondo Championship held at Hyderabad,” he said. His trainees had won 16 gold, two silver and two bronze medals in Sub Junior Category at 3rd International Kukkiwon Cup held at New Delhi.

“Four trainees won Bronze Medals in Senior Category in All India Inter University Taekwondo Championships organised by Association of All India Universities, and five trainees selected for Sports Authority of India Regional Training Centre, Kurnool. More than 35 students achieved Black Belts under my training, and more than 80 students participated in National championships and tournaments and achieved so many medals,” Ganesh, who was awarded ‘Best Coach Award from SFA (Sports for All ).

He won several medals including the gold at the state and national level Taekwondo championships, and participated in the international championships. Ganesh Yadav with his twin brother Gautham Yadav is also running a SMA Academy of Taekwondo in Warangal. Gautham Yadav too won several medals in state and national level Taekwondo championships.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .