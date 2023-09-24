Tahsildar, RI nabbed by ACB in Adilabad

The two had demanded the bribe for correcting an error in the records of the farmer's land on Dharani portal. They would be produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:08 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Adilabad: A Tahsildar and Revenue Inspector were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs.2 lakh from a farmer in Mavala mandal centre on Sunday.

Adilabad ACB In-charge DSP Bhadraiah said Mavala Mandal Revenue Officer Arifa Sultana and RI Hanumanth Rao were caught red-handed while receiving Rs.2 lakh from farmer Yathendranath of Adilabad town.

The two had demanded the bribe for correcting an error in the records of the farmer’s land on Dharani portal. They would be produced before a special court for ACB cases in Karimnagar on Monday.

A case was registered.