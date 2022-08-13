Take active part in 75th Independence Day celebrations: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes part in a bike rally taken out to mark 75th Independence Day celebrations in Asifabad on Saturday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Independence Day should reflect the spirit of Independence. He was chief guest of a bike rally taken out to mark the celebrations here on Saturday.

Indrakaran said that the State government was going to extend social security pensions to the persons aged 57 from August 15. He disclosed that the beneficiaries would be given identity cards. He stated that a week-long special programmes was going to be organized as part of the celebrations. He added that creation of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district helped the region to witness growth on many fronts.

The minister further said that the collectorate complex was being built at an estimated cost of Rs 66 crore, while the district police officer’s office was under construction. The cost of the office is Rs 25 crore. A medical college was granted to the district, spending Rs 166 crore. People of the district would be indebted to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the college.

Indrakaran requested everyone to take part in the diamond jubilee celebrations. He opined that freedom was the result of sacrifices made by many freedom fighters. He observed that the sacrifices should be remembered. He stated that Gandhi film was being screened across the state as part of the celebrations. He stated that the grand finale of the celebrations would be held in Hyderabad.

Collector Rahul Raj, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar, Additional Collectors Rajesham and Chahat Bajpai, ITDA-Utnoor Project officer K Varun Reddy and many others were present.