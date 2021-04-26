Take charge of your future with University of Central Missouri

UCM is home to nearly 10,000 students who represent 43 States and 32 countries.

Located in Warrensburg, Missouri, the University of Central Missouri is a State-leading university and is one of the finest institutions. Founded in 1871, it is one of the oldest universities in the State.

UCM is home to nearly 10,000 students who represent 43 States and 32 countries.

UCM offers more than 150 programmes of study including bachelor’s, master’s, pre-professional programmes, and education specialist degrees. UCM’s academic divisions are the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies, College of Education, College of Health, Science and Technology, and the Honors College. The university remains one of the first ones to provide a cybersecurity programme.

The most popular majors at the University of Central Missouri include Education, Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services, Health Professions and related Programmes, Engineering Technologies and Engineering-Related Fields, and Homeland Security, Law Enforcement, Firefighting, and Related Protective Services.

The University of Central Missouri is a highly accredited university that is recognised across the world for academic excellence and is one of the most affordable universities in the USA. The University of Central Missouri is fully accredited at the national level by the Higher Learning Commission.

UCM is home to more than 1,000 international students from 50 countries. College Factual ranks UCM as 56th out of a total of 1,279 colleges and universities for popularity with international students. According to College Factual, over the last several years the total international population of students on campus has grown at an average rate of 60.6 per cent. India is the largest contributor to this growth, with an estimated total of 591 students.

US News & World Report named the University of Central Missouri to its regional list of Best Public Colleges and Universities in its 2021 Best Colleges Guidebook. UCM is ranked #16 in its Midwest regional spot as a Top Public School and ranked #50 among the Best Colleges for Veterans. UCM was named #64 among Best Value Schools. The annual US News & World Report online feature also ranked UCM #90 among the Top Performers on Social Mobility — a category based on success in helping economically disadvantaged students to finish college.

UCM also was ranked #83 for Best Online MBA Programmes and #48 for Best Online MBA Programmes for Veterans. It also was included in a group that ranged from #132-#173 for Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programmes, and #189 in Speech-Language Pathology. The Princeton Review named UCM “a 2021 Best College in the Midwestern Region,” a designation given for the 15th consecutive year.

There are many notable and famous graduates from UCM, and the following is a list of some of the most esteemed: Phill Kline — former Kansas Attorney General, Earl Edwin Pitts — Soviet spy, Grant Curtis — executive producer of Spider-Man movie series, J Lawrence Walkup — President of Northern Arizona University, David Steward — CEO of WorldWide Technology, Inc. which is the world’s largest African American-owned company.

