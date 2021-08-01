Dearth of talent risky for cyber security

The dearth of trained cyber security professionals, in fact, has prompted a few institutes, including Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, to offer courses on cyber security

Hyderabad: The cyber world is in a bit of turmoil of late. Cyber crooks are gaining an upper hand with an exponential rise in cybercrime threatening to disrupt normal life in multiple ways, even as law enforcement agencies struggle to find trained professionals to counter this all-pervading branch of crime.

The dearth of trained cyber security professionals, in fact, has prompted a few institutes, including Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, to offer courses on cyber security. The University introduced B.Tech (CSE — Cyber Security), a full time four-year undergraduate course last year. Giving insight about why the University included this course, JNTU-H Rector Dr A Govardhan says there is no doubt that cybercrime is growing exponentially.

“There is an urgent need to train young professionals. Although JNTU introduced B.Tech (CSE — Cyber Security) only last academic year, we have been conducting mandatory training for not just the CSE batch, but every stream of engineering. We also have an in-depth training programme for our faculty members. We also have introduced a first-of-its-kind online internship, where our students will be mentored by industry experts,” he said.

Sandeep Mudalkar, CEO, Sytech Labs Pvt.Ltd, feels it is imperative that more workforce is employed to ensure cyber security.

“The field is evolving, and thus there are new ways in which criminals are operating. Many a times, owing to their busy schedule, police personnel are not able to attend certain sessions. Those who are trained may or may not be able to imply their learning on the job,” he points out.

Krishna Yedula, Secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), says that due to huge migration of traditional crimes to cyber world and its growing threats and impacts, it is important that all stakeholders work together to step up preventive measures like awareness for citizens. The SCSC is working closely with Telangana Police to create a framework and to establish a focus group for thinktank and research, he said.

