Take steps to prevent spread of seasonal diseases, TVVP director instructs officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

TVVP Director K Ramesh Reddy convenes a review meeting with Collector Bharati Hollikeri and authorities concerned in Mancherial on Sunday.

Mancherial: Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad director Dr K Ramesh Reddy instructed the district authorities to take steps to prevent spread of seasonal diseases in the flood-affected areas. He convened a review meeting with Collector Bharati Hollikeri and District Health and Medical Officer Dr Subbarayudu here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Reddy told authorities of the health and medical department to take preventive steps to avoid the outbreak of the seasonal diseases in the colonies and villages which were hit by the incessant rains. He asked them to conduct medical camps and raise awareness among the public over the diseases.

Bharati instructed the officials concerned to ensure better sanitation of premises and chlorination of drinking water system. She said that diarrhea, cholera and typhoid were likely to spread due to the unclean premises. She told the authorities to advise the public to maintain hygiene while cooking food and to consume hot and purified water.

The Collector told the authorities to supply nutrient supplement to the pregnant women and new mothers. She asked to identify patients of seasonal diseases by conducting door-to-door surveys and to provide drugs to them. She suggested them to store drugs at ASHA workers. Earlier, Bharati and Ramesh Reddy visited a rehabilitation centre at Arya Vaishya Bhavan in district headquarters and found out the facilities extended to the victims.

Deputy DMHO Dr Vijaya Nirmala, District Headquarters hospital medical superintendent Dr A Aravind, doctors Harichandar Reddy, Dr Fayaz and district mass media officer Bukka Venkateshwar were present.