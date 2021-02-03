Take steps to use IT for improved health services: CS Somesh Kumar

The Chief Secretary asked all the heads in the department to review regulatory functions discharged by them

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday directed the officials to initiate steps to use information technology to improve the quality of health services to patients in the State.

Addressing a review meeting with Health officials on various information technology initiatives, the Chief Secretary advised that the applications must be simple to use and must not only improve efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery, but also serve as decision support systems and planning tools.

The Chief Secretary asked all the heads in the department to review regulatory functions discharged by them and in a time bound manner to come up with detailed analysis of processes along with suggested measures for simplification, ease of compliance and increasing transparency.

Health secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare Vakati Karuna, Finance Secretary Ronald Rose, Secretary, WCD & SC D Divya, Director, Department of AYUSH Alagu Varsini and other officials participated in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .