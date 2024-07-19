CSE dominates engineering admissions in Telangana

The CSE and IT related branches recorded 99.31 per cent seat allotment out of 53,890 seats that were up grabs in the counselling for the academic year 2024-25.

Hyderabad: In a clear reaffirmation of its popularity among aspiring engineers, the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and IT related branches have yet again emerged as the top pick for students for their undergraduate education in the State.

This was evident from the seat allotment made via the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2024 first phase engineering web-counselling on Friday.

Seven branches registered 100 per cent seat allotment, while the CSE branch recorded 99.80 per cent seat allotment out of 24,927 seats in university and private engineering colleges.

Every year a large number of students are being drawn to the CSE due to promising career prospects with good annual pay packages upon graduating the programme.

Moreover, the job opportunities in the IT sector in the State have gone up manifolds as a large number of IT companies established their business in Hyderabad in the last 10 years.

As for other engineering branches, the electronics and electrical engineering saw 92.55 per cent seat allotment of 16,344 seats.

Programmes –biomedical engineering, electronics communication and instrumentation engineering, electronics and telematics, electronics and computer engineering, and electronics and instrumentation engineering recorded 100 per cent seat allotment.

The civil, mechanical and allied engineering branches failed to attract students with 77.52 per cent seats being allotted out of 7,339 seats.

As many as 96,238 candidates participated in certificate verification and 95,735 exercised web options in the first phase of counselling that saw 95.6 per cent of seats being allotted out of 78,694 seats available in 175 engineering colleges.

A staggering 20,535 candidates did not receive allotment despite giving options. A total of 89 including seven university and 82 private engineering colleges recorded 100 per cent seat allotment.

Candidates who received seat allotment must self-report online on the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in/default.aspx and pay the tuition fee on or before July 23.

The provisionally allotted seat stands cancelled if candidates fail to self-report online and pay the fee on or before the deadline.