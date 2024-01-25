Take strict measures to control drugs in Khammam, Collector tells officials

Published Date - 25 January 2024

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham wanted officials to take strict measures to control drugs in the district.

The Collector along with Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt reviewed the measures to be taken for the control of narcotics at a meeting with police, excise officials, the principals of government and private colleges here on Thursday.

Gautham said that the district should be made a drug-free district.Parents should be alert so that minor students do not get affected by cannabis. Grocery and pan shops near schools should be monitored and measures should be taken to prevent the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.

School and college going youths who use drugs should be treated as victims and not as criminals and should be given the necessary counselling. The habits of the students should be examined in the educational institutions in the district, he suggested.

The students should be explained about the dangers of drug use and awareness should be created among them. Appropriate instructions should be given to the teachers in this direction. Police, excise, transport and education departments should work in coordination to crack down on drug dealers, manufacturers and transporters, Gautham noted.

Commissioner of Police Dutt said that there should be strict vigilance on the smuggling of narcotics. Ganja test kits should be made available in government hospitals. Counsellors should be appointed in colleges.

Anti-drug committees should be formed and every student should be monitored. If there was a change in any student’s behaviour, the matter should be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities, he added.