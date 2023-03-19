Take welfare schemes to every household, Puvvada tells BRS workers

Athmeeya Sammelanams were aimed at strengthening the connection between the leaders and the workers, said Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam in Khammam on Sunday.

Khammam: In BRS the party workers play an important role and Athmeeya Sammelanams were aimed at strengthening the connection between the leaders and the workers, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He said following the directions from Chief Minister, BRS national president K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party working president KT Rama Rao, Athmeeya Sammelanams were being organised to strengthen the party at the field level and to invigorate the party ranks.

Ajay Kumar addressed the party leaders and ranks at Athmeeya Sammelanam here on Sunday. BRS district in-charge MLC, Sheri Subhash Reddy, BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and ZP chairman L Kamal Raju attended the meeting.

The minister said that the BRS government works for the welfare and development of poor sections for which numerous schemes were being implemented. Dalit Bandu scheme has changed the lives of thousands of dalits and it would be extended to every eligible family.

In the last two years, as many as 2, 500 double bedroom houses were given to the homeless poor in Khammam constituency. The party activists have to play a key role in taking every welfare scheme offered by the State government to the eligible, Ajay Kumar suggested.

The minister said that in the past the residents faced problems to get drinking water and depended on private water tankers. Now every household gets safe drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha, the minister noted.

As the elections were approaching, some people were coming to Khammam to try to instigate caste and religious sentiments to draw political mileage. The people should be wary of the true colours of such national parties, he warned.

Even those who did not have voting rights in Khammam were talking nonsense and were boasting to dethrone the BRS government. But they should realise that it was Chandrashekhar Rao who they were dealing with and better behave, Ajay Kumar advised.

BRS Lok Sabha leader, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, MLCs Subhash Reddy and Madhusudhan called upon the party workers to set aside petty issues, work together for the development of the party and for the victory of the party candidates with a good majority.

DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor P Neeraja, AMC chairperson D Shweta, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Rythu Bandhu Samithi convener N Venkateshwar Rao, BRS city president P Nagaraju and senior leader Gundala Krishna were present.