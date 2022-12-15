Taking all steps to prevent Maoists entering from Chhattisgarh: Telangana DGP

He along with other police officials visited the police camp at the Alubaka on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in the Mulugu district.

DGP Mahender Reddy at Alubaka on Telangana -Chattisgarh border on Thursday.

Mulugu: The State police is making continuous efforts to contain the Maoist menace in the State by ensuring that no extremist enters the State from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh State by keeping a close vigil on the border from erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar and Khammam districts, Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy said.

He along with ADGP (Greyhounds) K Srinivas Reddy, ADGP (North Zone) Y Nagi Reddy, IGP Intelligence T Prabhakar Rao, IGP CRPF Mahesh Laddha, Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil, Eturnagaram ASP Ashok Kumar and others visited the police camp at the Alubaka on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in the district on Thursday.

“We are trying to maintain peace in the State by keeping extremists at bay to usher in development through investments following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is providing all support to the police department,” the DGP said.

“We are taking steps to see that the outlawed Maoists do not return to the State,” he said, adding that CRPF and CAPF forces were also being deployed to check Maoist activities.