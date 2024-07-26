Telangana DGP holds meeting to improve efficiency of Dial-100, 112

In a video conference with the police officials, Director General of Police, Dr Jitender discussed about enhancing the operational efficiency of Dial-100/112 calls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 11:06 PM

Director General of Police, Dr Jitender

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Dr Jitender held a video conference with the police officials of ranks from commissioners, superintendents and station house officers and discussed enhancing the operational efficiency of Dial-100/112 calls.

He underscored the crucial role of the Dial 100/112 service in safeguarding public safety and ensuring swift police response.

Additional Directors General of Police – Mahesh M Bhagvath and V.V. Srinivasa Rao along with Inspectors General of Police M. Ramesh and V. Satyanarayana and others attended.