Telangana DGP launches TSPLIS app in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

DGP M Mahender Reddy launched the Telangana State Police Land Information System application

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, M Mahender Reddy launched the Telangana State Police Land Information System (TSPLIS) application, an app which will help police maintain a digital record of its properties across the State, here on Monday.

Developed by the Telangana State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TRAC), the land property information system would help the department in preventing further encroachments of its lands and help in redressing the disputes and legal issues.

“The PLIS is first of its kind through which authentic digital land records are created for the police land properties in a short time using geospatial technology. The State Police department stood as a role model for other departments and the states,” Reddy said.

The initiative will also help in creation of digital land records with latitudes and longitudes to the police land properties, reconciliation of police land boundaries with adjacent revenue lands, delineation of encroachments if any.