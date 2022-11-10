Talasani inaugurates developmental works worth Rs 2.18 crore in Ameerpet-Sanathnagar division

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry, T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday inaugurated developmental works worth Rs 2.18 crore at various locations in the Ameerpet-Sanathnagar division.

At Ameerpet division, near Sonabai Yellamma Temple, a Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) road, built at a cost of Rs. 60 lakh and a CC road at Balkampet main road near Brindavan Hotel constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, were inaugurated.

In Sanathnagar, the Minister inaugurated Vivekananda Committee Hall, open gym and a children’s park, which were developed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and the first floor of the Ravindranagar Committee Hall, which was developed with a cost of Rs 15 lakh. A water pipeline laid by HMWS&SB with a cost of Rs 13.80 lakh at Allauddin Koti was also inaugurated.

The Minister inspected the interior slum settlements near Sonabai Yellamma Temple and instructed the officials to take up works related to CC roads in the colony. The residents urged the Minister to established e-library, new CC roads and replace old water pipelines with new ones.

“In just eight years, the State government has taken up developmental works that were not taken up in the last 50 years.

We will also develop the nearby Kanjarla Lakshmi Narayana Yadav Park into a model park,” he said.