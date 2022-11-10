GHMC urges people to take part in online Citizen Perception Survey

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

The survey being conducted as part of measuring Ease of Living Index, will capture the perception of citizens on the quality of life in their cities.

Hyderabad: The GHMC on Thursday urged people to actively take part in the online Citizen Perception Survey, being conducted Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, so that Hyderabad emerges on top of 264 other Indian cities.

The survey being conducted as part of measuring Ease of Living Index, will capture the perception of citizens on the quality of life in their cities, a press release on Thursday said.

A positive feedback in the survey, which is available in eight different languages including Telugu, Hindi and English, towards Hyderabad will go a long way in putting the city on top, when compared to other Indian cities, GHMC said. Citizens have to register their opinion on 17 different parameters that are mostly related to infrastructure and other facilities that are aimed to measure liveability in a city.

The survey will collect people’s perception on different aspects of their cities including public transport, education facilities, healthcare services, water availability, cost of living, employment opportunities, among others.

Steps of taking the survey:

Step 1: Enter Url : https://eol2022.org/

Step 2: Click on Take Survey

Step 3: Enter Citizen Details

Step 4: select State as Telangana and select City as Hyderabad

Step 4: Click on proceed

Step 5: Enter responses for all 17 questions and submit