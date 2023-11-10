Talasani opts for structured campaign

"The people have seen our party do the good work, so we definitely are expecting to win with a majority," the minister added.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: From rigorous door-to-door interactions with the voters to vibrant canvassing vehicles touring the constituency, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and his followers are making the BRS presence felt in the Sanathnagar constituency.

With a temporary party office set up in every ward, his opponents are up against not just his popularity but also a structured campaign. Yadav maintains that the good work of BRS and the visionary development approach of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao is sure to guide his candidature to the winning post comfortably.

Also Read 6.98 pc rise in Sanathnagar voters

“The people have seen our party do the good work, so we definitely are expecting to win with a majority,” he added.

Being one of the senior leaders in the city, the Minister is also regularly seen participating in public meetings and rallies outside his constituency, extending support to other party candidates. Yadav is also leading the way in embracing the recent yet effective impact of social media on elections.

Boasting 72.6K followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 64.1K followers on Instagram, his social platforms are abuzz with campaign photos and reels with catchy tunes.