Cyberabad SOT nabs four with drugs worth Rs 2 Lakh at Sanathnagar bus stand

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT caught four persons in possession of drugs at Sanathnagar bus stand on Wednesday. Officials seized MDMA, marijuana, OCB rolling papers, altogether worth Rs 2 lakh.
The arrested persons are V.Nagaraju, Ch.Ganesh, M.Bharat, Sai Dilip and M.Gautam, all residents of Banjara Hills.
According to the police, Nagaraju procured the drugs from a dealer in Goa and smuggled them into Hyderabad in private buses for a birthday party.
Following a tip-off, the SOT nabbed them along with the drugs and handed them over to the Sanathnagar police for further action.