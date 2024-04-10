| Cyberabad Sot Nabs Four With Drugs Worth Rs 2 Lakh At Sanathnagar Bus Stand

According to the police, Nagaraju procured the drugs from a dealer in Goa and smuggled them into Hyderabad in private buses for a birthday party.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 02:41 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT caught four persons in possession of drugs at Sanathnagar bus stand on Wednesday. Officials seized MDMA, marijuana, OCB rolling papers, altogether worth Rs 2 lakh.

The arrested persons are V.Nagaraju, Ch.Ganesh, M.Bharat, Sai Dilip and M.Gautam, all residents of Banjara Hills.

Following a tip-off, the SOT nabbed them along with the drugs and handed them over to the Sanathnagar police for further action.