6.98 pc rise in Sanathnagar voters

Number of polling stations also saw an increase with 13 new centres

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 11:47 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s followers during the campaign in Sanathnagar constituency. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Covering bustling retail hotspots of the city like Monda Market and James Street while also accommodating residential colonies like Padmarao Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, Sanathnagar Constituency in Hyderabad district is unique in its own way.

Recording an approximate 6.98 per cent increase when compared to the 2.28 lakh electors in the 2018 Legislative Assembly elections, this time there are a total of 2.45 lakh registered voters in Sanathnagar. Of them, 1.27 lakh are male electors while 1.17 lakh are female, along with eight third-gender voters.

The constituency also has 61 NRI electors, 10 service and 1,236 PWD electors. Along with the electorate, the number of polling stations also saw an increase with 13 new centres. While there were 216 polling stations in the 2018 elections, the current number stands at 229 voting centres spread across 100 locations.

Playing a vital role in city politics, the incumbent MLA of Sanathnagar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav is also the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography. Having won the seat in 2014 on a Telugu Desam Party ticket and in 2018 on Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) ticket, Yadav is gearing up for a hat trick win in Sanathnagar.

Other prominent politicians who put their hats in the ring for this constituency are Marri Shashidhar Reddy of the BJP and Kota Neelima of the Congress party. Representing Congress, Marri Shashidhar Reddy had won the seat four times in the past and had jumped ship to BJP last November.

Interestingly, his son Adithya Reddy who remained with Congress was also hopeful of bagging a ticket this election, but the father-son clash was averted as the party accorded the ticket to TPCC General Secretary Neelima instead.