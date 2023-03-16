Talasani Srinivas Yadav terms TSPSC paper leak a political conspiracy by BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Talasani Srinivas Yadav speaking to media at BRS party office in Telangana Bhavan

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday alleged that the TSPSC paper leak issue was a conspiracy of the BJP which has been trying to make in roads into Telangana.

He said the involvement of accused Atla Rajasekhar Reddy, a BJP activist, confirms the role of BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay and others in the entire issue.

“Those responsible for the paper leak will not be spared. The BJP will pay for its crimes,” he said.

Speaking to media at BRS party office in Telangana Bhavan here, the Minister stated that the Chandrashekhar Rao government was working towards fulfilling the aspirations of people of Telangana – ‘water, funds and jobs’. Accordingly, notifications have been issued to fill an unpreceded number of vacant government jobs through competitive exams.

He said the entire recruitment process was being done through a transparent online system which was appreciated as one of the best by the members of the Central Public Service Commission and other State Public Service Commissions in the country.

“But BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay Kumar are trying to create an issue out of a rarest case of paper leak at Telangana State Public Service Commission,” he said.

Srinivas Yadav said the officials were thoroughly investigating the paper leak case and those responsible will not be spared.