Talasani to kickstart second phase of sheep distribution in Karimnagar

Under the second phase of the scheme, TS govt will distribute the sheep units comprising 20 sheep and one ram to about 3.81 lakh eligible beneficiaries from the Golla-Kuruma communities

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will kickstart the second phase of sheep distribution programme in Jammikunta of Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Karimnagar district at 11 am on Wednesday. Ministers T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eeshwar also will participate in the function to be held at Jammikunta Market Yard.

Recently, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that Rs 6,000 crore would be allocated for the scheme and also enhanced the unit price from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh considering the rising prices and requests from beneficiaries.

Under the second phase of the scheme, the State government will distribute the sheep units comprising 20 sheep and one ram to about 3.81 lakh eligible beneficiaries from the Golla-Kuruma communities in the State. During the first phase, 3.76 lakh sheep were distributed to the beneficiaries at an expenditure of Rs 4,802.78 crore against budgetory allocation of Rs 5,000 crore. In all, the government aims to distribute sheep units to 7.61 lakh beneficiaries who are members of 8,109 Sheep and Goat Development Co-operative Societies in the State.

